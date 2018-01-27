48 dead in Yemen fighting

Sanaa

Yemeni security officials and witnesses say fighting between Houthi militia and forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government in the southwestern city of Taiz has killed at least 48 people on both sides.

They said on Friday that fighting intensified earlier this week when forces loyal to President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi attempted to regain full control over the city and expel Houthi militia surrounding it.

They also said that Arab Coalition forces backing Hadi carried out several airstrikes on Houthi-controlled bases. The coalition has been at war with the Iran-backed Houthis since March 2015 to reinstate Hadi’s government.—AP