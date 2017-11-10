Over 475 players to feature in PSL3 draft on Sunday

Karachi

The management of Pakistan Super League (PSL) has prepared a list of over 475 cricketers for the players’ draft ahead of the third edition of PSL.

The draft to pick the players will be held in Lahore on Sunday with each team going into the draft with a squad of nine players.

The draft will include one round of Platinum, Diamond and Gold categories. This will be followed by two rounds each in Silver and Emerging categories.

Teams will have the option to pick up to four players each in the Supplementary category.

The default pick order will see Lahore Qalandars going first, followed by Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans. The order may be altered as a result of trades.

Sources said that the players list for the draft feature cricketers from all the top nations, minus India, and most of the players have also expressed consent to visit Pakistan.

The draft will feature top players such as Chris Lynn, Mitchell Johnson, Jimmy Neesham, JP Duminy, Rashid Khan, Imran Tahir, Evin Lewis, Angelo Matthews, Jason Holder, Mitchell McClenaghan, John Hastings, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Alex Hales, Colin Ingram, Thisara Perera, Carlos Brathwaite, Tim Bresnan, Ian Bell, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi and many more top players.

According to sources, the minimum pay scale for players in the Platinum category is at least $140,000, while some players have their base price of over $200,000.

Diamond category players will purse a minimum of $70,000 while Gold category players will get at least $50,000.

For players in the Silver category, the minimum salary cap is $22,000 while emerging category players will earn around $10,000.—Agencies