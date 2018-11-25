474,000 poor families provided free treatment under PMNHP

A total of 474,000 patients of poor enrolled families have been provided free treatment facilities under Prime Minister’s National Health Programme (PMNHP) since Jan 1, 2016.

According to official documents of Minsitry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC), 101,000 patients of the enrolled families have been provided free of charge indoor services, ranges from open heart surgery to minor disease admissions by panel hospitals.

The document said as many as 3.2 million poor families residing in 38 districts have so far been enrolled for providing free health care services upto Rs. 300,000 per annum through 153 empaneled public and private hospitals.

Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) and Provincial Health Departments were providing health insurance services for primary as well as seven high cost priority treatments to families living below poverty line of US $ two per day. State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan, an insurance provider in the program, is providing services to the enrolled families at a health insurance premium of Rs. 1,300/- per family per year.

The Federal and Provincial Governments have paid Rs. 4.9 billion annual insurance premium to State Life on October 30 this year, for providing free of charge services to the enrolled families.

Sources in Ministry of NHSRC said efforts were underway to expand Social Health Protection initiative for poor families in all districts of Pakistan and also to increase the limits of benefit package being offered currently to the families.—APP

