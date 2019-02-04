471 food handlers found sick

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab Food Authority’s Medical Screening Lab has declared as many as 471 food handlers/ workers sick after the results of their medical report were positive.

It was disclosed in a monthly report Jan 2019 of PFA Medical Screening Lab here on Monday.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that PFA took the blood samples of 5,882 people among 5,411 workers were found healthy and remaining failed in the medical screening test. In the report revealed that 154 people were suffering from Typhoid, 26 people from Tuberculosis (TB), 130 people from Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and 161 people suffering from Hepatitis C virus (HBV).

