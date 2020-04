OUR CORRESPONDENT

MULTAN A total of 471 out of 521 employees who were hired for World Bank project titled as Crop Maximization Project -2 completed in 2012 here, weren’t given eight months’ salary despite approved by competent authority as mentioned by letter 8(61-E)/ VOL-9/P&EC/2019 of Punjab Agriculture Department. Over 100 employees became symbolically as shuttle cock from homes to agriculture office, aggrieved officials said media Thursday.