47 gamblers booked over dog fighting

Police have arrested gamblers including 47 dog fighters in a violations of dog-fighting and recovered stake money Rs 25,400, 40 mobile phones from their possessions

Police have also confiscated 5 vehicles, a motorcycle and 04 dogs from their possession and registered separate cases against them under the gambling act and started investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani appreciated the performance of police team adding that gambling is the root of other evils, action against gamblers will be continued.—APP