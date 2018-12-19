46pc construction work on Rawat Hospital completed

Rawalpindi

Despite financial constraints, 46 per cent construction work of Rawat Hospital has been completed to help ailing segments of the society.

“The Rs 473.319 million health project, inaugurated in 2016 at GT road will hopefully be completed soon with the release of funds,” Director finance and administration District Health Authority Dr Ali Ahsan said while talking to APP here Tuesday.

He admitted that pace of the project, which was scheduled to be completed in two years, was slow due to reasons beyond their control, however, state-of-the-art 100-bed hospital would lessen the burden on city allied hospitals after its completion. The Punjab government has so far spent Rs 208.107 million for construction of the Hospital while Rs 8.34 million have been released during the month out of its total allocation of Rs 50 million for the current fiscal year,he informed.—APP

