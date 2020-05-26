467 new cases in Karachi

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has confirmed 573 new coronavirus cases in the province within 24 hours. 5 more people lost their lives today while fighting novel coronavirus. In his statement about coronavirus situation in Sindh, Murad Ali Shah said that 2,327 tests for deadly coronavirus were conducted out of which 573 came out positive taking the provincial tally to over 22,000. He further informed that Sindh’s coronavirus death toll rose 5 to over 370. On the other hand, 542 patients fully recovered from the diseases in last 24 hours, raising the total number of recovered patients in the province to 8515. Murad Ali Shah appealed to the people to take precautionary measures to stop the spread of novel coronavirus. At present 14,618 patients were under treatment, including 12931 or 88 percent in home isolation, 794 or six percent at Isolation Centers and 893 or six percent in different hospitals. “This shows that home isolation is being preferred by the patients where government doctors take care of them through phone,” he said. The chief minister said that 542 patients were cured during the last 24 hours and so far 8515 patients have recovered. “Our recovery ration from coronavirus is 37 percent,” he said. Giving district-wise break up the chief minister said that out of 573 new cases, 467 belonged to Karachi. They include 135 East, 109 Central, 94 South, 77 Korangi, 31 Malir and 21 West. Hyderabad has 24 cases, Shikarpur 12, Jacobabad 11, Kashmore five, Larkana four, Sukkur three, Umerkot three, Kambar two, Khairpur two, Dadu two and Sanghar one.