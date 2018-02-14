4650 schools selected for overhauling: Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he was planning to undertake a massive rehabilitation and expansion of High Enrollment Schools, for the purpose a portfolio of 4650 schools have been selected to over haul infrastructure; provide missing facilities so that these schools can house a larger cohort of students.

This he said while talking to a World Bank delegation led by its Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan who met him here to discuss the conclusion of Sindh Education reforms Programme launched in 2014-18, said a statement on Monday. The WB delegation members were Senior Director Dr. Jaime Saavedra; Practice Manager Education, South Asia Ms. Keiko Miwa, Program Leader Human Development Ms. Cristina Isabel Panasco Santos, Lead Education Economist South Asia Ms. Tazeen Fasih, Ms. Umbreen Arif, Senior Education Specialist Shinsaku Nomura, Senior Economist, Ms. Marcela Gutierrez and Research Analyst, Ms. Mehreen Saeed.

The CM Sindh was assisted by Minister Education Jam Mehtab Dahar, Chairman (P&D) Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary School Education Iqbal Durani, MD Sindh Education Foundation Ms. Naheed Shah Durrani. He said that today, we are in the era of a Fourth Industrial Revolution, many of the major drivers of transformation currently affecting global industries and are expected to have a significant impact on jobs, ranging from job displacement, from heightened labour productivity to widening skills gaps. To prevent a worst-case scenario technological change accompanied by talent shortages, mass unemployment and growing inequality reskilling and upskilling of today’s workers will be critical, he said and added at the government level, technology could be continuously leveraged to upskill and reskill employees.

“As I took office, I declared an Education emergency,” he said and added his government is taking tough actions to improve education sector through a three -pronged strategy”, he said.

They are, he said, addressing education access and infrastructure gaps by improving financial allocations; addressing quality of education by improving human resource in schools by competitive test-based recruitment of teachers and head masters and regularly assessing children’s learning outcomes. —APP

