4600 wrongly parked vehicles imposed fine

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) imposed fine to 4600 vehicles for wrong parking during Ramadan, Chief Traffic Officer Capt ® Bilal Ifthikar said here.

In a statement, the Chief Traffic Officer said wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

He asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking as it was one of the main causes of traffic mess on roads, adding the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in police stations.

All-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Enhanced numbers of traffic wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters would also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked wrongly.—APP