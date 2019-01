Faisalabad

The police arrested 46 proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of the district and recovered 9 pistols and a rifle from their possession during last 24 hours.

Police said on Wednesday the police also recovered 3.060 kg hashish and 133 liters liquor from the possession of drug traffickers including 1 kg hashish from Naqqash in Gulberg, 1.160 kg hashish from Tanveer in Batala Colony and 25 liter liquor from Muhammad Salman in Mansoorabad.—APP

