46 police officers, 16 martyrs awarded QPM and PPM

Governor lauds services of law enforcers

Staff Reporter

Quaid-e-Azam Police medal (QPM) and President Police medal (PPM) Investiture Ceremony was held here at Governor’s House to recognise the services rendered by Police Officers in the line of duty. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail decorated the Police Officers with Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal and President Police Medal. As many as 46 Police Officers including 16 martyred police officers were awarded with the medals. The legal heirs of martyred police officers received the medals. IG Gilgit Biltistan Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and 3 retired IGs were also among the recipients.

Governor Sindh lauded the Police Officers who sacrificed their lives for the nation and country. “The stable Law and Order in Karachi and other cities of Sindh is due to the sacrifices of the Police Officers and personnel of other LEAs”, he acknowledged. He also appreciated the brave act and sense of responsibility of the Police Officers who were personally receiving the medals. He said : “We should take care of the welfare, health, accommodation of families of police shuhada and as such the Federal Government would support all move and measures adopted in this regard”. He also announced Rs 500,000 donation for the police welfare fund.

IG Sindh, Dr Kaleem Imam while addressing at the ceremony said that a comprehensive police reform document was being prepared to bring improvements in police department. “Victim support program is also in place. General Public should cooperate with police and the police officers should mend their conduct and behaviour for further improvements in police department with the concept of community policing”, he added.

