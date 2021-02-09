46 officials of Rawalpindi police honored for excellent performance

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmer on behalf of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, here on Tuesday distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among 46 police officials posted four districts of the region for their outstanding performance and professional excellence during last year.

The officials were awarded with special prizes and certificates at Police Regional office. Those who were awarded included Inspectors javed Iqbal, Muhammad Afzal, Allah Yar, Muhammad Naeem, Shujaat Ali, Sub Inspectors Muhammad Rafiq, Shafqat Ali, Asif Sajjad, Tahir ahmed Rehan, Muhammad Riaz, Ezaz Azeem, Waqas Safeer, Kashif Iqbal, Aroosh, Usama saifullah, ASIs Hasnain Haider, Abdul Mansoor, Head Constable Yasir Noman, Constables Muhammad faisal, Ejaz Ali, Jabbar Hussain, Ghafoor and Mubashir Amanullah.—APP