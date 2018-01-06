46 lawbreakers held

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 46 lawbreakers including four suspected dacoits and 12 renting rules violators besides, recovering 4170 grams charras, 85 liters liquor, two 30 bore pistols with seven rounds, two 32 bore revolvers with four rounds, 3870 grams charras, fireworks items, 222 bore rifle with seven rounds, four 30 bore pistols and 19 rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police netted Jan Badshah for having 2200 grams charras. Race Course police held Yasir with 1150 grams charras. Gunjmandi police arrested Waqar for carrying five liters liquor. Buni police rounded up Sharafat with 10 liters liquor. Pirwadhai police held Shafique for having 10 liters liquor.

Meanwhile, Wah Cantt police acting on a tip-off conducted raid in Basti Kabristan area in its jurisdiction and arrested four suspected dacoits namely Zia ul Haq, Noor Khan, Ismail and Numan and recovered four 30 bore pistols with 19 rounds from their possession.

Westridge police held Pervaiz, Arslan, Ahsan, Husnain, Hassan Akhtar, Bilal and R.A.Bazar police rounded up Waheed, Mehtab, Ghafar while Airport police apprehended Muhammad Khan, Ibrar and Bilal who were renting rules violators. Other accused sent behind the bars for having drugs, illegal weapons and fireworks items.—APP