46 detained for cock-fight gambling

Rawalpindi

The police have arrested 46 persons allegedly involved in cock-fight gambling and recovered over Rs 1.1 million cash stake money, 51 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to Police, Saddar Wah Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Loser Sharfoo area in its jurisdiction and nabbed 46 persons namely Aqib, Rashid, Zahid, Naqash, Batoor Khan, Hayat, Rehman, Rao Shoukat, Rasheed, Naveed, Hassan Basharat and others who were allegedly involved in betting on cock-fight.

The police recovered over Rs 1.1 million cash, 51 mobile phones and other items. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.—APP

