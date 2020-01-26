46 cases of allotment of houses pending in courts

As many as 46 cases of allotment of houses to the government servants of the Ministry of Housing and Works were pending in various courts of law of different categories for several years.

The Estate Office was continuously pursuing the cases in court of law and further action would be taken as well as the cases were disposed of from the concerned courts, an official in the ministry told APP.

The official said it was a fact that some time the retired federal government servants do not vacate the government accommodations on their retirement due to involvement of Rules 15(2) of Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002 or court cases.—APP