45th martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri twin martyrs observed

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

The 45th martyrdom anniversary of the Kashmiri martyrs of London – Hanif Shaheed and Basharat Shaheed, was observed in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Tuesday with full respect and honor and with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs till the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian clutches.

Special ceremonies to observe the martyrdom day of the martyrs of London were held at the mausoleums of Bashrat Shaheed at Palak village and Hanif Shaheed in Mirpur city Tuesday morning.