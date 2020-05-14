4586 Covid suspects visit quarantine facilities

Staff Reporter

Around 4586 Covid-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 1199 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 261 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab, results of 789 people were awaited while 2705 were declared negative, out of total 4586 suspected visitors.

“Presently 404 Covid-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 162 belonged to Rawal Town, 71 Potahar Town, 97 Rawalpindi Cantt, 24 Gujar Khan, 31 Taxila,11 Kahuta, 3 Kalar Syedan and 5 from Murree,” he said.

The DPR said that 474 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 261 discharged after recovery. “ 60 virus patients died in the district”, he added.