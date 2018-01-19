455 disabled recruited

Rawalpindi

As many as 455 persons with disabilities have been recruited in various government and private departments to provide them opportunity to earn their livelihood, Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal said.

Chairing a meeting to review the process of recruiting the disabled, he said adequate facilities are being provided to the disabled by Punjab government and directed the officials to ensure timely payment of their salaries. He said the recruited have been inducted in education, agriculture, TMA, health, social welfare, Fatima Jinnah University and Koh-i-Noor Textile Mills.—APP