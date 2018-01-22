4500mw surplus electricity helps overcome load shedding: Leghari

1122 extends motorbike service to 36 districts

DG Khan

Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari Sunday said the incumbent government had overcome the load-sheding issue and now 4,500-megawatt (MW) electricity was in surplus. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Rescue 1122 motorbike service here, the minister said there would be no uninterrupted power supply in the areas where power theft was going on.

He said chief executives; general managers and chief engineers in all power distribution companies (DISCOs) were being appointed on merit. The present government had no plan to privatise DISCOs, which might be decided by the next government, he added. He said the Power Division had given the deadline of March 31, 2018 to chief executive officers (CEOs) of all power companies to resolve system’s issues. Sardar Awais Leghari said the Senate elections would be held on time and the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) would defeat all rival parties.

He said the Rescue-1122 motorbike service was a gift from Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the people of DG Khan. The service would facilitate ailing the people as well as victims of accidents in narrow streets in any emergency like situation, he added. He said a clean drinking water project was also being initiated in the district to provide the facility to citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said the motorbike service had been extended to 36 districts of the province. He said Rescue 1122 Punjab was working in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgat-Baltistan also, and it would be launched in Sindh and Balochistan soon. Mayor DG Khan Shahid Hameed Chandia also spoke on the occasion.—APP