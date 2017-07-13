45,000 intending pilgrims to be vaccinated

Staff Reporter

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will start vaccination of 45,000 male and female intending pilgrims from various districts falling under the jurisdiction of Lahore directorate from next week.

Vaccination is compulsory for every pilgrim before travelling for Hajj and the government made arrangements to provide the facility free of cost at the directorate.

Director Hajj Lahore Saeed Malik told APP here on Wednesday that vaccination staff would serve the intending pilgrims seven days in week without any holiday.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being finalized to prepare lists for 27,000 regular and 18,000 private scheme pilgrims for flight operation which would be started from July 24.

He said Hajj training was started and people from Khushab, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Gujrat, Okara, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Nankana, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad and Narowal district were attending the lectures regularly.

He advised the intending pilgrims to abide by the laws of Saudi Arabia to promote goodwill for Pakistan. He also advised them to follow the instructions of their group leaders and Pakistani officials during Hajj to avoid any untoward incident.