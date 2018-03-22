45,000 children administered measles drops

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

Both the doctors told the meeting participants that at least eight hundred [800] children were affected from measles when it was outbreak in Shikarpur, 102 children were moved to Civil Hospital and other health care centres’ for medical treatment and in this connection 07 medical camps have been established at Gopang Mohalla, Zarkhail Union Council, Ghous Bux Lohar village and Khamiso Jogi village while during anti measles campaign 45372 children were administered measles drops throughout district with the help of 800 Lady Health Workers [LHW] and 105 Vaccinators at their door steps in Shikarpur adding after hectic efforts measles outbreak has been controlled over, they added.