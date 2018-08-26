450 paramilitary CRPF camps across Kashmir Valley

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the Director General of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, has revealed that there are 450 camps of the paramilitary force across the Kashmir Valley.

Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar said this while talking to media persons in Jammu. He said that some of the camps were located at public places.

When asked whether CRPF was going to stop construction activities around their camps, he said, “We cannot ask people to vacate their houses. We’ve to look at all the aspects. Wherever possible, we will do this.”—KMS

