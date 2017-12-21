450 non-formal edu centres to be established: Jam Mehtab

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that Sindh Education Department is going to establish as many 450 non formal education centres under separate Directorate.

Sindh Education Foundation will also establish almost 1000 non formal education centres in districts Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal and Mirpurkhas for those children who left their education early due to certain reasons.

This he said while presiding over 6th meeting of Sindh Curriculum Council here in Committee Room Sindh Assembly Building, said a statement on Wednesday.

Head of Curriculum Wing Dr. Fouzia Khan, Chairman BISE Hyderabad Dr. Muhammad Memon and other notables were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that error free text books from class I to class VIII have been finalized and they are under printing process, while the text books from class IX to X are in review process and experts are checking them and in a couple of months they will also be ready but they will be available for next new education session.

He stressed upon the participants to design research based text books for the students and to hire coordinators, experts, editors and subject specialists for the purpose from open market.

The Minister agreed with this idea that the currently taught books were over loaded and they must be based on concept clear and technically / grammatically error free.

He asked them to focus on language teaching and text books papers should be of high quality to attract the students because political leadership was keen interested to update the curriculum as per the need of modern era at earliest.

He added “All efforts should be made to improve assessment process and curb cheating in exams because without over coming these issues we cannot produce better teachers and students”.

Jam Mehtab Hussain Dehar suggested that during the exams specially of IX, X, XI and XII, the teachers of the schools should move to another school for invigilation not the students and this practice may save the students from trouble and their parents as well.

In this meeting it was decided that text books must be reviewed and these books must be enriched through technology in the class rooms and Sindh Text Book Board must establish mechanism for seeking feedback from schools and colleges and all writers, illustrators, translators, reviewers and editors for selection of text books would be hired on merit only.

Jam Mehtab directed them to improve syllabus because the syllabus is the most important thing in a student life and the syllabus must be attractive and develop confidence among the students.—APP

