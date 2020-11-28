45 deaths, 3,045 new Corona cases reported in Pakistan

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan has witnessed more than 3,000 Covid-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day as the National Command and Operations Centre ( NCOC) said on Saturday that another 3,045 cases have been reported during the last twenty-four hours.

These fresh infections have increased the national tally to 392,356 cases. Another 45 patients succumbed to the virus during the last twenty-four hours, lifting the death toll from the highly infectious disease to 7,942.

Till now 170,206 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 117,898 in Punjab, 46,604 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,046 in Balochistan, 29,427 in Islamabad, 6,556 in Azad Kashmir and 4,619 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

A total of 48,223 tests were conducted over the previous 24 hours, out of which 3,045 turned out to be positive. The positivity ratio of cases dropped to 6.31 percent, after two days of remaining at 7.2 percent.

Sindh reported the most cases with 1,423 people testing positive, while Punjab is second with 738 new cases. At least 447 people tested positive in Islamabad, 323 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 38 in Balochistan, 55 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 21 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the NCOC, 15 deaths were recorded in Punjab, 12 in Sindh, nine in KP, six in AJK, two in Islamabad Capital Territory and one in GB. Balochistan reported no deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are at least 2,172 patients under critical care while the number of active cases stands at 46,861. The NCOC said that 281 ventilators are occupied across Pakistan out of 1,760 ventilators allocated for Covid-19 patients.

In Sindh, 802 people recovered from the virus. The second highest single-day recoveries were observed in Islamabad at 334 and third in KP with 277 people beating the virus. The AJK recorded 103 recoveries, Punjab 98, Balochistan 30, and 28 in GB.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the positivity rate in the province has reached 15.3 percent, as the province tested 9,072 samples out of which 1,389 returned positive. The provincial death toll jumped to 2,911 on Saturday. As many as 1,650 patients have recovered from the disease in the province, taking the total to 150,765, he added.