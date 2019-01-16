45-day promotion course concludes

Staff Reporter

The mandatory promotion course conducted under the auspices of Centre for Professional Development Public Prosecution Department Punjab concludes here today. In this 45 days promotion course 115 Assistant District Public Prosecutors (ADPPs) participated. Among other officers, the Director Centre for Professional Development Muhammad Jahangir and Deputy Director CPD Abubakar Nauman Qazi were also present on this occasion. It is pertinent to mention here that this mandatory course was kicked off by the Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution, Ch Zaheer ud Din on December 3, 2018. The successful ADPPs will be promoted to the next scale in BPS 18 as Deputy District Public Prosecutors. Director CPD Muhammad Jahangir said that this mandatory promotion course will not only enhance the productivity and furnish the capabilities of the prosecutors but also equip these prosecutors with latest trends necessary for prosecution service.

