45 caught travelling illegally to Mansehra

STAFF REPORTER

A total of 45 people, including women and children, were caught illegally trying to travel from Karachi to Mansehra on Saturday evening. According to the police, they were traveling in a goods transport truck. The people were caught during an operation conducted by officers of the Civil Lines police station. They have been arrested. A ban on inter-province travel for residents across the country was imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Pakistan has reported more than 2,700 cases of the virus so far. Following this, the government extended the nationwide lockdown until April 14.