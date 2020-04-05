STAFF REPORTER
A total of 45 people, including women and children, were caught illegally trying to travel from Karachi to Mansehra on Saturday evening. According to the police, they were traveling in a goods transport truck. The people were caught during an operation conducted by officers of the Civil Lines police station. They have been arrested. A ban on inter-province travel for residents across the country was imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Pakistan has reported more than 2,700 cases of the virus so far. Following this, the government extended the nationwide lockdown until April 14.
45 caught travelling illegally to Mansehra
