4450 schools to be declared model schools: Minister

KARACHI : Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that Sindh Education Department is going to make as many as 4450 schools as model schools across the province which have high enrolments and all basic facilities are being provided to theses schools on priority basis.

This he said while talking to a delegation of Alif Ailaan in his office on Tuesday. On this occasion Salman Naveed, Maliha Umer from Alif Ailaan and Dr. Fouzia Khan and Mazhar Ali Siddiqui from Sindh Education Department were also present. Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab briefed the delegation regarding steps taken by the education department such stipends to girls students, waiving of the admission, enrolment and examination fees to the students of class ix to class xii.

He added, Sindh Education department is also working on to organize seminars class/ labs in rural areas of Sindh to attract the students and to bring out their talent in the field of science. He said that almost 56 English Medium / Comprehensive Schools are going to be inaugurated soon and it will enhance educational standard in the province. He admitted that data collection of the teaching facilities and other facilities had no doubt improved in education sectors.

Jam Mehtab said that we were making sure that every child Sindh must go to school, to catch the drop out of the students and every child should receive a good quality education.

Orignally published by NNI