442 Pakistani prisoners get pardon in UAE

Observer Report

Dubai

Some 442 Pakistani prisoners were granted royal pardon by the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday.

According to Khaleej Times, they were among the 2,000 inmates pardoned by the government in the holy month of Ramazan.The Pakistan Consulate in Dubai helped 350 prisoners by providing them flight tickets, as well as, financial and legal aid.

It also facilitated the Pakistan Association Dubai in contributing 75 air tickets to the pardoned prisoners, and also appreciated the efforts of the community in playing an instrumental role in this cause.