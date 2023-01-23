44 PTI MNAs to withdraw resignations, says Asad Umar

Islamabad: 44 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have decided to withdraw their resignations as per the instructions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Senior PTI leader Asad Umar tweeted on Monday, saying the decision was taken as the NA speaker was not accepting the resignations of “all” PTI MNAs.

“The next step will be the nomination of the opposition leader,” Asad Umar said.

کیونکہ سپیکر ابھی تک تمام اسمبلی ارکان کے استعفے قبول نہیں کر رہے، اس لئے پارٹی چیئرمین کی ہدایات کے مطابق 44 ارکان اسمبلی نے اپنے استعفے واپس لینے کا فیصلہ سپیکر قومی اسمبلی کو ای میل کر دیا ہے. اگلا قدم اپوزیشن لیڈر کی نامزدگی ہو گی. pic.twitter.com/qx86MCyTBK — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) January 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry said that the PTI MNAs withdrew their resignations from the speaker to give the posts of Leader of the Opposition and parliamentary party back to PTI.

He said that the purpose of taking back resignations was to get rid of the “fake opposition leader” and to bar the “turncoats” from voting for Prime Minister Shehbaz in a no-trust vote.

تحریک انصاف کے 45 ممبران اسمبلی نے اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی سے لیڈر آف اپوزیشن اور پارلیمانی پارٹی کے عہدے تحریک انصاف کو دینے کیلئے استعفیٰ واپس لے کئے ہیں، اس کا مقصد جعلی اپوزیشن لیڈر سے جان چھڑانا اور اعتماد کے ووٹ میں لوٹوں کو شہباز شریف کو ووٹ دینے سے روکنا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 23, 2023

Soon after the ouster of Imran Khan from the Prime Minister’s office in April this year, 123 MNAs of the PTI submitted their resignations en masse, out of which only 11 had been accepted by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf last year.

However, last week Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, accepted the resignations of 70 MNAs in total after Imran Khan had said that the PTI could “test” PM Shehbaz with a vote of confidence the way they — the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — had tested Imran Khan last year.

69 of the denotified MNAs belonged to the PTI, while the other one was Sheikh Rashid Ahmed — founder and leader of the Awami Muslim League (AML) and an ally of Imran Khan.