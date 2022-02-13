44 more people die of Covid-19 in Pakistan

Another 44 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan and 3,019 new cases have been reported over the last 24 hours, official figures showed Saturday morning.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s website, 56,260 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 3,019 returned positive. The rate of positive cases during the last 24 hours was 5.36%.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country has risen to 29,731 and the total number of cases has reached 1,480,592.

In addition to this, 5,175 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,370,693, while the number of active cases is 80,168. Pakistan has administered at least 194,492,475 doses of Covid vaccines so far.

Meanwhile, positivity rate in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad remained below 10%.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed that after February 10, the number of positive coronavirus cases has decreased by 6.8% while hospital admissions and patients needing intensive care has also declined, his office said.

The PM was provided details of the latest figures while receiving a briefing on the anti-coronavirus measures taken by the government. The PM was briefed about the Omicron wave in the country as well as its spread globally.

According to the PM Office, the officials were told that the Omicron’s highest point was in January when the country was reporting over 5,000 almost on a daily basis.

The premier was also given an update on the progress made in vaccinating citizens against coronavirus.

The meeting was informed that out of 150 million population over 12 years of age, 90 million (58%) people have been fully vaccinated so far, and by March 2022, this number will increase to 110 million (72%).

The PM office also shared that 115 million (72%) people have received a single dose, which will increase to 130 million (85%) by March 2022.