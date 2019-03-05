44 linked with banned outfits held

Masood’s son, brother among detained in govt crackdown

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Shahryar Afridi, State Minister for Interior, confirmed on Tuesdy the arrest of 44 people affiliated with banned organisations, including Mufti Abdul Raoof and Hammad Azhar, the brother and son of Jaish-e-Mohammad leader Masood Azhar, respectively.

“In order to implement National Action Plan, a high-level meeting was held in the Ministry of Interior on Monday, attended by representatives of all provincial governments,” said a statement by the ministry. “These actions will continue, as per the decisions taken in National Security Committee while reviewing NAP.”

This was also confirmed by Shehryar Afridi and Ministry of Interior Secretary Azam Suleman Khan at a press conference on Tuesday.

“This is across the board, we don’t want to give the impression that we are against one organisation,” said Khan while talking to the media.

He further asserted that the government was taking action against banned outfits as “it is our responsibility” and added that a probe will be launched against those arrested.

“We are determined about the supremacy of law in Pakistan. Pakistan’s land will not be used against anyone. Indiscriminate action is being taken against banned outfits, and will continue for two weeks,” said the minister. “If needed, the assets of banned outfits will be confiscated.”

Afridi said the action was being taken for the national interest of Pakistan and “we do not want ‘outsiders’ to level allegations against Pakistan”. The interior ministry secretary further said: “If we have to take over any [organisation’s] assets, we will do so. Assets can be taken over of organisations already declared as proscribed, under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

“If we obtain any further evidence or if we have to investigate any organisation, the government can take any organisation into custody at any time.”

When pressed by journalists to reveal more names of those detained, the secretary said: “We cannot reveal any more names at this point. Those we have taken into preventive detention will be investigated, and if we learn more names along the way, those will be added accordingly.”

“This is Pakistan’s decision […] the action will continue for two weeks. Every single detail will be shared with all stakeholders,” said Afridi.

Later, in a gathering with journalists, the interior minister was asked to elaborate on the dossier and his earlier remarks in which he had said Pakistan has never been dictated by India to conduct investigations and never will be.

“As a responsible state and as per the prime minister’s vision and government’s stated policy, whatever evidence India gives regarding [the] Pulwama [incident], after analysing it with complete professionalism, good intent and faith, the state will take exemplary measures. And the dossier received in this regard is being analysed and assessed by all key stakeholders. And let me assure you, if anything turns up [in the dossier], this state will practically take measures [to address the evidence].”

In this country, through an effective mechanism, all key stakeholders, as a team will ensure that no one dares to take hostage Pakistan’s soil, its thought, and its name for any subversive activity. We will engage and involve global stakeholders in this as well so they are well aware of our contribution and how committed we are as a nation.

