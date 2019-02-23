44 kite flying ban violators arrested in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi District Police have arrested 44 violators of the kite flying ban and recovered 2948 kites and 76 kite flying string rolls from their possession during last 24 hours. According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police were making all out efforts to ensure the ban on kite flying and the violators were rounded up. He said, City Police held Jibran for having 20 kites.

Pirwadhai police rounded up Waheed for possessing 115 kites. Waris Khan police netted Waqas and recovered 245 kites and two string rolls. Sadiqabad police rounded up Furdoos and seized 385 kites and two string rolls. Westridge police conducted a raid and held 1450 kites and 19 string rolls. Race Course police apprehended Umar for having 400 kites and 15 string rolls. Civil Line police netted Khalid with 142 kites and two string rolls.

Other accused were sent behind the bars for having kites and string rolls. He said on the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police, Punjab, the Rawalpindi district police had launched a crackdown against kite-flying to ensure strict implementation of the kite flying ban.

The police officers had been directed to take action against kite-flying and put in place comprehensive measures to implement the ban and arrest those involved in the practice, he said. He urged the citizens not to allow their children to violate the kite flying ban imposed by the provincial government else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken and the ban violators would be sent behind the bars.—APP

