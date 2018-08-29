4371 motorcyclists challans in three days

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi in its operation against without number plate and improper number plates motorcycles issued 4371 challan slips and also impounded 270 in different police stations during last three days.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, SSP Muhammad Bin Ashraf, CTP under its ongoing grand operation are taking strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators. He informed that 995 motorcycles for not having number plates were challaned while 1037 for improper number plates were fined.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp