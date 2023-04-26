Sindh Health dept asks people to wear face masks in crowded areas

The Sindh health department has urged people to follow safety guidelines issued by the WHO keeping in view of the emergence of new Covid variants, asymptomatic transmission of the contagion.

“People who received their last Covid vaccination dose six to 12 months ago are advised to get their follow-up Covid vaccination dose at any of district headquarters hospital or established vaccination centres.

This will enhance the immunity against the deadly disease. “The elderly and individuals with co-morbidities are especially advised to get inoculated at home by calling immunisation teams,” it added.