43 MPs yet to submit assets’ statements: ECP

13

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday said that as many as 43 parliamentarians still failed to submit their statements of assets and liabilities with the Commission. An official of ECP said that till submission of statements of assets and liabilities, their membership will remain suspended.
He said that the Commission has restored the membership of those senators, members National Assembly and members of four provincial assemblies, who have submitted their yearly statements of assets.—APP

