Amid reports of a spike in coronavirus cases, another 43 people lost their lives to the Covid-19 whereas 1,786 new infections were reported across Pakistan during the last 24 hours showed the statistics released by the NCOC on Wednesday morning.

As per the NCOC latest data, after the addition of 43 new fatalities the death toll has now surged to 13,324 while the number of total confirmed cases stood at 595,239, after adding 1,786 fresh infections.—INP