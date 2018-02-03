427-km Machike-Tarujabba oil pipeline to help avoid tragedies

Islamabad

Managing Director Inter State Gas Systems (Pvt) Limited (ISGSL) Mobin Saulat Friday said laying of 427-kilometer Machike-Tarujabba oil pipeline would help avoid tragedies like Ahmedpur Sharqiya oil tanker rollover incident in which around 219 people had died and 59 were injured.

“The strategic project, which is being revived, will also help meet the ever growing requirements of an expanding economy and increase in POL products demand forecasts. The ISGCL, being a government entity working under the Ministry of Energy, will be handling the project,” the MD said while talking to APP here.

He said the pipeline was of great importance and strategic nature as it would ensure smooth and safe supply of white oil products High Speed Diesel and Motor Spirit Oil across the country.

Terming the pipeline “backbone” for oil transportation, he said it would be the safest, efficient and reliable mode of supplying petroleum products, avoiding the incidents of spilling of oil and rolling-over of tankers frequently taking place in different localities.

Mobin Saulat said the ISGSL had invited bids for construction of the pipeline from Machike (Sheikhpura) to Tarujabba (Peshawar) after the Economic Coordination Committee approved the project on November 1, 2017.

He said the pipeline would be constructed in three segments including Machike-Chakpirana (135-km of 18 inch diameter -proposed), Chakpirana to Rawat (117-km of 18 inch diameter- proposed) and Rawat to Tarujabba (175-km of 14 inch diameter-proposed).

The MD said the project would be implemented on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis having 15 years term through open tenders.

“The project will be capable of transporting dual oil products HSD and MS oil from Machike to Tarujabba via Chakpirana and Sihala depots, completing the pipeline from Karachi to Peshawar.

The feasibility study shows steady increase in demand of POL products and justifies the pipeline as it will have economic benefits and will be more advantageous over present trucking mode of transportation,” he remarked.—APP