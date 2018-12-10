421 dengue cases reported this year

Rawalpindi

District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan Ahmed Monday said around 421 dengue positive patients were reported in Allied hospitals of the city in 2018, while last year 334 patients results were positive, in 2016 the number was 1106 and in 2015 the number was 3303.

He said to date, the allied hospitals have registered 421 confirm patients while at present only 5 dengue patients were under treatment in hospitals.

The DHO said that Municipal Corporation area and Potahar Town witnessed a sharp decrease this year in dengue patients as 63 cases were reported in MCR area and 82 in Potohar area while last year the number was 74 in MCR and 189 in Potohar Town.

While Rawalpindi Cantonment Board area has witnessed an increase this year as 197 cases were reported and the number was only 40 last year, he added.

He said that in RCB area the number of cases were increased as there were some hurdles to reach at sensitive areas. “Dengue fever situation is under control and no death has occurred due to it,” he added.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp