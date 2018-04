Our Correspondent

Sialkot

The local health officials on Monday sealed 42 clinics of quacks in different localities of the city. On the directive from the Supreme Court of Pakistan the officials of the local health department conducted raids in Ugoki, Muzaffarpur, Kotli Loharan and some other localities in connection with the crack down against quacks.

It is told that the local police have also been directed to registered cased against quacks in concerned police stations.