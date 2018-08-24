42 Pakistani pilgrims died of various causes during Hajj

Islamabad

At least 42 Pakistani pilgrims have died during this year’s annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, according to Pakistani government’s figures. Most of the deaths occurred due to suffocation or road accidents. Last year, 108 Pakistani pilgrims had died during Hajj, showing a decline of 80% in deaths this year.

Of this year’s fatalities, 30 were male and 12 female belonging to different cities of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi,Peshawar, DG Khan, Hyderabad, Karachi, Kohat, Faisalabad, Attock, Khairpur, Malakand and Kasur, said officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

These deceased pilgrims were buried in Sharaya, Jannatul Baqi and Arafat graveyards.

According to the breakdown, 25 pilgrims died in Makkah, seven in Madina, five in Mina, and four in Arafat. The deceased pilgrims were aged between early 40s and late 80s.

A female Pakistani pilgrim who had suffered a brain hemorrhage was shifted to Shah Abdullah Medical City where she is listed in a critical condition.—INP

