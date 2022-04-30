42 hurt in violence at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound

At least 42 people were injured by Israeli police’s actions against Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said, following weeks of violence at the flashpoint site. The unrest came on the final Friday in the Muslim holy month of Ramazan.

None of the injuries were serious, the Red Crescent said, adding that 22 people had been taken to hospital.

Israel’s police claimed forces entered the compound after “rioters” hurled stones and fireworks, including down towards the Western Wall, the sacred Jewish site below Al-Aqsa. The statement said officers used “riot dispersal means” to contain the unrest. Witnesses and AFP reporters said police fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

Police said three people had been arrested, two for throwing stones and one for “inciting the mob”. “For the past hour, the site has been quiet and (Muslim) worshippers are safely entering (the compound)” police said.

But tensions remain high at the site in the heart of Jerusalem’s old, walled city, part of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. Over the past two weeks, nearly 300 Palestinians have been injured in violence at the Al-Aqsa compound, Islam’s third-holiest site which is the most holy site for Jews, who call it the Temple Mount. AFP