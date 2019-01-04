41st National Kabaddi Championship opens

Faisalabad

The 41st Commissioner National Kabaddi Championship began at Iqbal Stadium here Thursday.

Special Assistant to CM Punjab for Sports, Youth and Culture Malik Umar Farooq was chief guest while Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch, RPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, CPO Ashfaq Ahmed Khan and other notables were present on the occasion.

13 national-level teams including Army, PAF, WAPDA, HEC, SNGPL, PoF Wah, Police, Railways, Islamabad, Punjab, Baluchistan, KPK, and Sindh while two international teams from Iran and India are competing in the championship.

The winner of the championship title will be awarded with cash prize of Rs 300,000, runner-up Rs 200,000 and Rs 100,000 to third position.

The competitions among national teams will be held till January 5 while contest between Pakistan White and Iran will be held on January 6 and Pakistan Green and Indian Punjab on January 7.—APP

