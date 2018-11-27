414 officers imparted training

A 12-day police training workshop has concluded here in which 414 police officers were imparted training to improve their performance.

Rawalpindi District Police on the directive of Inspector General of Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi launched special training workshop at Police Line, Headquarters under the supervision of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsan.

According to a Police spokesman, the psychologists and instructors of Police College Sihala were delivering lectures particularly to change attitudes of the police officers and to improve their performance. Assistant Sub-Inspector to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) officers attended the workshop.—APP

