41 under-training KP Judicial Academy Civil Judges/Judicial call on PM Nasir-ul-Mulk

ISLAMABAD : A batch of 41 under-training (Pre-Service) Civil Judges/Judicial Magistrates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy called on Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk at Prime Minister’s Office today.

The Prime Minister welcomed the newly inducted judicial officers and congratulated them on their induction into judiciary.

Interacting with the under-training Civil Judges/Judicial Magistrates, the Prime Minister said that the trial court is the foundation and the judges need to be extra careful in dispensing justice to the people at these courts.

The Prime Minister also briefed the officers about the functions and mandate of the caretaker government.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of past and present management of the KP Judicial Academy for their valuable contribution towards development of Judicial Academy and ensuring quality training of the newly inducted judicial officers.

Later, the Prime Minister answered various questions of the trainee officers.