41 quackery centres sealed in 3 cities

Staff Reporter

During the ongoing crackdown on quacks in three different cities, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Thursday closed down 41 more fake clinics of quacks.

According to available information, the numbers of quacks’ centres that were sealed in Lahore were 18, while the teams of the PHC also visited Sheikhupura and Kasur.

The teams were accompanied by the officials of the district administration and police. Moreover, 14 and 9 quacks businesses were closed down in Sheikhupura and Kasur, respectively.

The centers of the quacks which were closed on Wednesday in Lahore mentioned as M Ahmed Chishti Clinic, Abdul Majeed Clinic, Al-Shifa Clinic, M Asim Clinic, Asif Iqbal Clinic, Hanif Clinic, Medical Centre, Usama Clinic and Rizwan Clinic, while five bone-setters and Hakims – Karamat Jarrah, Bismillah Shifakhana, Hafiz Shifakhana Jarrah, Nadeem Shafi Jarrah and Darul Shifa Dawakhana – were sealed.

Besides these, fake dentists – Riaz Clinic, Meerab Clinic, Asif Dawakhana, Fahad Free Dispensary were also closed due to having no qualified dentists.