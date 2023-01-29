41 dead as coach falls into ravine in Lasbel

President, PM express deep grief over loss of lives

At least 41 people were killed after a passenger coach fell into a ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela on Sunday morning, according to officials.

Lasbela Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum, while confirming the incident said the vehicle, with nearly 48 passengers on board, was travelling from Quetta to Karachi.

“Due to speeding, the coach crashed into the pillar of a bridge while taking a U-turn near Lasbela. The vehicle subsequently careened into a ravine and then caught fire,” he said.

Anjum added that three people, including a child and a woman, have been rescued alive and moved to Civil Hospital, Lasbela. However, one of the injured persons succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The officer said the bodies have been moved to the Edhi mortuary in Karachi.

He added that the bodies recovered from the wrecked bus were unidentifiable and DNA testing will be done for the identification of the deceased.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Lasbela, Balochistan.

The president and the prime minister expressed their condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls, President Secretariat and PM Office Media Wings said in separate press releases. They also prayed for the early recovery of the injured people.

The president stressed upon taking of practical steps to avert the occurrence of such incidents in the future.

The prime minister directed for provision of all available medical facilities to the injured ones.

