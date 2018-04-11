41 Civil Judge, Judicial Magistrates apointed

Special Correspondent

On the recommendation of the Provincial Selection board, High Court of Sindh and with the approval of the competent authority (Chief Minister) the following candidates are appointed as Civil Judge & Judicial Magistrates (BPS-18) on regular basis with immediate effect on the terms and conditions regulated by the Sindh Civil Servants Act, 1973 and the Rules framed thereunder. The will be on probation for a period of two years:

Mr. Muhammad Naveed Baig, Mr. Bilawal, Mr. Adil Nazir, Ms. Anam Ayub, Ms. Ume Farwa, Mr. Hyder Ali, Mr. Rana Saifullah Hassan, Mr. Mujeeb Rahman, Mr. Altaf Hussain, Mr. Asadullah Memon, Mr. Gulraiz Memon, Mr. Niaz Hussain, Mr. Zameer Ahmed, Mr. Lala Asad, Mr. Nadeem Ali Buriro, Mr. Umesh Hajrani, Mr. Ghulam Faiz Sajid, Mr. Abdul Saleem, Mr. Jameel Mustafa, Mr. Abdul Momin Kalhoro, Mr. Rashid Ali Ujjan, Mr. Zamir Hussain, Mr. Hamad Zahid, Mr. Waqar Hussain, Mr. Ramzan Ali, Ms. Humaira, Mr. Muhammad Sajad, Mr. Asif Ali, Mr. Muhammad Daud, Sayed Andal Shah, Ms. Danish Batool, Ms. Mehtab, Mr. Mukhtiar Ali, Mr. Asadullah Qureshi, Mr. Khalid Hussain, Mr. Azeem. Ms. Rehana Ahsan, Mr. Najeebullah Soomro, Mr. Rizwan Ahmed Soomro, Mr. Abdul Ahad and Mr. Abdul Sattar. They should report to the Registrar, High Court of Sindh, Karachi, for posting orders.