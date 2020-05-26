41 bodies of Model Colony incident handed over to families

The authorities have handed over bodies of 41 passengers who had died in the tragic incident of PIA plane crash in Karachi to their families after receiving their DNA test reports. A PIA spokesperson said that the national flag carrier, under the directions of PM Imran Khan, was shifting the bodies to their houses. Of the bodies, four have been shifted to Lahore and three in Islamabad, he added. Terming the incident of the plane crash a national tragedy, he said that holding someone responsible on the basis of limited information and few videos will be inappropriate. He said that the real causes behind the accident will be determined after completion of the ongoing investigations.