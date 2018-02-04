40,000 women died of breast cancer in 2017

Multan

Known Cancer specialist Dr Quratulain said that 40,000 women died of breast cancer in the country during 2017. Talking to APP here on Saturday, Dr Quratulain said that about 90,000 cases of breast cancer were reported during the same year. She said that Pakistan was in list of the countries, wherein the rate of cancer patients was on the rise. Mouth, breast, stomach, blood and uterus, pancreas were commonly hit by the cancer in Pakistan, she added.

She informed that February 4 was marked as world cancer day. The main objective to observe the day was to create awareness among masses. She said that cancer was curable and patients should undergo process of regular tests. When questioned about treatment facilities, she informed that MINAR and Nishtar hospital were offering facilities to cure cancer patients. Dr Quratulain said, ‘We should come up with slogan, ‘We Can, I can’, for treatment of the disease.

Health experts and senior doctors Saturday said that the role of stakeholders, doctors, representative of NGOs and society members was important to prevent and cure cancer diseases in the province. They expressed these views while speaking at ceremony of World Cancer Day in Quetta which was organized by Department of Radiotherapy/Oncology Bolan Medical Complex Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital, Principle, Professor Dr, Shabir Ahmed Lehri said that collective efforts should be adopted for prevention of cancer disease, which was spreading in society, especially in rural areas of the district. He said that reportedly women were facing breast cancer in the province because there was no cancer hospital in Balochistan.

Dr. Shabir Leheri regretted that there was only one ward in BMC hospital which only comprised 14 beds for 3 million of population, adding that stakeholders should cooperate with doctors in order to build the cancer hospital to decrease such dangerous disease in the province. Head of Department of Radiotherapy/Oncology Bolan Medical Complex Hospital, Professor, Dr, Zahid Mahmood briefed the participants about cancer.

He said in Pakistan annually about 148,000 people were being diagnosed as new cases of cancer and almost 100,000 citizens die, adding that most common types of cancer were oral, lungs liver, cervical, breast and blood. He said prevention is better than cure and urged citizens to avoid using of tobacco including cigarette, cigar, shisha, huqa, niswar, pan gutka, challiya and supari which are main reason of cancer and other ailments, advisizing them to exercise 30 minutes daily to save themselves from cancer disease.—APP